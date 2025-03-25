Provincial ministers meet Iranian Consul General

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met with Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far at Iranian Consulate

Turkish Consul General Mr. Durmus Basturk was also present. During the meeting, they discussed matters related to enhancing cooperation in agriculture, livestock, industry, health, solar panel manufacturing, and other sectors, according to Industries Department spokesman here Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that a big trade delegation from Punjab would soon visit Iran on the invitation of the Iranian government. He emphasized that the time had come to take practical steps to enhance trade cooperation between Punjab and Iran. He also mentioned that Iran's offer regarding heart surgeries of children from Punjab in Tehran would be seriously considered. He stated that the dispute between the Iranian government and PAMCO had been resolved. A complete follow-up would be ensured to make the meetings with the Iranian Consul General productive.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain highlighted that Iran has expertise in solar panel manufacturing and there is potential for collaboration between the Punjab government and Iran in this sector. He further stated that several Turkish companies have already invested in Punjab, and the government would welcome more investments from Turkish companies.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani emphasized that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly neighboring countries and trade delegations' exchanges can strengthen economic ties between the two nations. He reiterated that such meetings would continue to enhance bilateral trade cooperation.

Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far stated that Punjab is Pakistan’s largest province and Iran is eager to strengthen cooperation with it. He expressed confidence that these meetings would contribute to expanding trade relations between Iran and Pakistan. He reaffirmed Iran’s offer to provide heart surgeries for children from Punjab in Tehran, emphasizing that ministerial-level discussions should take place on this matter.