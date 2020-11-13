Provision of low-cost houses is prime focus of PM: Minister Khusro Bakhtyar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday said the provision of low-cost houses to low-income people was prime focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (R) Anwar Ali Haider called on Federal Minister Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in his office, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here.

The Secretary for Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Mudassar H. Khan also joined the meeting.

The Minister expressed that the government's pro-poor housing policy would be beneficial for poor and vulnerable segments of the society as it had been prime focus of the Prime Minister and the historic construction industry package was a timely step to benefit allied industries.

The Minister assured that the Ministry would hold the consultations with relevant departments and World Bank to extent the facility for financing the low-cost housing scheme.

He reiterated the government's seriousness in promoting housing sector.

He said his Ministry is fully committed to remove bottlenecks related to external economic assistance.

The Chairman NPHDA briefed the minister on low-cost housing scheme.

He said that the project aimed to increase access to finance for housing among the low-income strata of the country and would also support the capital market of development and construction in Pakistan.

The CEO PMRC discussed innovations in scaling up risk sharing of housing finance and other mortgage financing services with the Minister.