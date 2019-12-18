PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree to merge: joint statement

French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler have signed an agreement to create the world's fourth largest automaker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler have signed an agreement to create the world's fourth largest automaker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA (Groupe PSA) have today signed a binding combination agreement providing for a 50/50 merger of their businesses to create the fourth largest global automotive original equipment manufacturer by volume and third largest by revenue," the statement said, adding that the tie-up would not involve any plant closures.