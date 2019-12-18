UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSA, Fiat Chrysler Agree To Merge: Joint Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:25 PM

PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree to merge: joint statement

French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler have signed an agreement to create the world's fourth largest automaker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler have signed an agreement to create the world's fourth largest automaker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA (Groupe PSA) have today signed a binding combination agreement providing for a 50/50 merger of their businesses to create the fourth largest global automotive original equipment manufacturer by volume and third largest by revenue," the statement said, adding that the tie-up would not involve any plant closures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Agreement Fiat Peugeot

Recent Stories

FDA approve fish oil drug for cardiovascular disea ..

58 seconds ago

Male scientists more likely to present findings po ..

1 minute ago

PML-N leadership has gone abroad with "Mall and Al ..

1 minute ago

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

1 minute ago

It would have been better had Imran participated i ..

1 minute ago

"CJP’s statement reflects he influenced Special ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.