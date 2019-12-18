UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSA, Fiat Chrysler Join To Create World's Fourth-largest Carmaker

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:18 PM

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-largest carmaker

French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler said Wednesday they had agreed on the terms of a merger to create the world's fourth-largest automaker as the industry grapples with the costly and complicated transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler said Wednesday they had agreed on the terms of a merger to create the world's fourth-largest automaker as the industry grapples with the costly and complicated transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility.

"Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA (Groupe PSA) have today signed a binding combination agreement providing for a 50/50 merger of their businesses to create the fourth largest global automotive original equipment manufacturer by volume and third largest by revenue," the statement said.

It added there would be "no plant closures resulting from the transaction." Ranking behind global rivals Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Toyota, the combined group will have a workforce of more than 400,000, total revenues of close to 170 billion Euros ($190 million) and annual unit sales of some 8.

7 million vehicles.

Its brands will include Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

The joint entity will have "the leadership, resources and scale to be at the forefront of a new era of sustainable mobility," PSA and Fiat Chrysler said.

The tie-up -- which the two sides had originally agreed to at the end of October -- will "deliver approximately 3.7 billion euros in estimated annual synergies" or cost savings.

The merger was expected to be completed in 12-15 months, the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Vehicles October From Agreement Industry Toyota Volkswagen Dodge Jeep Fiat Alfa Romeo Maserati Peugeot (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

5 seconds ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

11 seconds ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

3 minutes ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

3 minutes ago

Saleem Mandviwalla meets Chaudhry Sarwar

3 minutes ago

Six-day sports gala begins at MNSUA

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.