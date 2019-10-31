(@imziishan)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Shares in French automaker PSA tumbled on Thursday while those in Fiat Chrysler raced ahead after the companies unveiled details of their plans for a merger of equals.

PSA shares fell nearly nine percent as trading got underway in Paris, erasing gains of four percent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Milan, shares in Fiat Chrysler rose 10.6 percent at the opening bell on Thursday, adding to a nine percent gain on Wednesday.