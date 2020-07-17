(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Trnava, Slovakia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :French carmaker PSA's Slovak car plant faces an uncertain future because of its declining competitiveness and coronavirus-related losses, senior executives said on Thursday.

PSA Slovakia deputy head Martin Dzama told journalists that the plant, which employs 4,500 people and produces Citro�n C3 and Peugeot 208 models, was bidding to make another model to stay on its feet.

"We want to apply for another product within the group," Dzama said on a tour of the plant in Trnava, a town around 50 kilometres (31 miles) northeast of the capital Bratislava.

"If we are not successful in this fight, there are concerns about the fate of the factory. We have no other vision at the moment," Dzama said.

The plant is currently looking for savings in terms of work efficiency, energy and innovation.

"We do not plan mass layoffs," said general plant manager Stephane Bonhommeau, adding that competition within the PSA Group is high, and the factory has a handicap in the form of stable production costs.

"This means that we are not able to reduce them compared to other plants.

These costs are affected in Slovakia by high energy prices and also labour prices," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the factory, with no cars produced for 55 days.

"We have a loss of more than 72,000 vehicles that we were not able to produce," Dzama said. "Therefore, we will not see the volumes produced in 2019".

Groupe PSA Slovakia is one of four carmakers operating in Slovakia, the world's largest per capita car producer. Last year, 371,152 vehicles came off PSA's assembly lines, 5.4 percent more than in 2018.

Its bestseller is the Peugeot 208, car of the year in 2020.

Since July 2019, more than 137,600 vehicles of this popular model have been produced in Trnava, including 18,713 fully electric e-208s.

Other carmakers in Slovakia have experienced similar problems.

In the first half year of 2020, Kia Motors Slovakia produced only 131,00 cars, a 27 percent fall year-on-year, spokesman Jan Zgravcak told the local TASR newswire on Thursday.