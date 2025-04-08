Open Menu

PSC Approves New Durum Wheat Variety

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In a major stride for agricultural innovation, the Punjab Seed Council (PSC) has officially approved “Chenab Pasta-24,” a new drought and heat-tolerant Durum wheat variety developed by Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Public Relation Officer (PRO) UAF Ahmad Sheharyar said here on Tuesday that this development marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to combat climate change and ensure national food security.

He said that durum wheat—commonly referred to as pasta or macaroni wheat—is globally valued for its use in semolina flour, a key ingredient in pasta, baked goods, and other food products. With rising global demand for pasta and wheat-based foods, the cultivation of Chenab Pasta-24 in Pakistan is expected to open new industrial, economic, and export opportunities, while strengthening domestic value chains in food processing, he added.

He said that Chenab Pasta-24 has been recommended for cultivation in both irrigated and rain-fed areas, enhancing its accessibility to farmers across diverse agro-climatic zones.

Its resilience to extreme weather conditions makes it a promising solution for farmers facing the challenges of climate change, water scarcity, and unpredictable growing conditions, he added.

He said that this variety is a part of the university’s broader mission to promote climate-smart agriculture. It is expected to play a pivotal role in improving farm income, reducing wheat imports, and contributing to Pakistan’s self-sufficiency in high-quality wheat production.

He said that the UAF community including faculty, researchers, and students has expressed great pride in this achievement, considering it a landmark success that will inspire future innovation in crop development.

The university has so far registered over 50 improved lines of various crops, fruits, and vegetables, demonstrating its leading role in agricultural research, sustainability, and food security, he added.

More Stories From Business