PSC to make sure availability of seeds for farmers at low price: Hussain Jahanian Gardezi

Punjab minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that the Business Plan of Punjab Seed Council (PSC) would soon bring reforms to make room for availability of exotic and imported seed varieties to farmers at lower price being sold by companies at premium price in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that the business Plan of Punjab Seed Council (PSC) would soon bring reforms to make room for availability of exotic and imported seed varieties to farmers at lower price being sold by companies at premium price in the country.

While talking to media after chairing the 119th board meeting of PSC, the minister said that a technical committee headed by a PSC member Malik Muhammad Masud has been formed that would look into ways to improve the procedure for multiplying basic seed varieties to improve it further. The committee would also be engaged in preparation of hybrid maize and paddy seed varieties and finalize a procedure for seed multiplication on modern scientific lines, said an official release issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department here Tuesday.

The minister said that the PSC would not only maintain supply and demand chain but would also arrange programmes to encourage farmers sow registered seed varieties.

He said that PSC was playing a lead role in providing quality seed to farmers at low price in comparison to domestic and multinational seed companies to help government achieve its dream of greener Punjab Director PSC Fazal Ur Rahman, members PSC Board Aftab Ahmad Khan Khichchi, Rabia Sultana, Malik Muhammad Masud, Director Administration Sadaf Zafar and other officials also attended the meeting.