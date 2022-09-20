PSDA board approves Authority regulations, operational manual

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired the 5th meeting of the Board of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) on Tuesday and decided to take effective measures to attract the youth towards technical education.

The meeting approved the PSDA Registration Regulations for Assessment Agencies, Inspection Monitoring and Evaluation Regulations 2022 and Operational Manual for Institutions 2022 and Academic Calendar for the year 2022-23.

Thr minister said that the PSDA would have to play the role of regulator as well as the facilitator by formulating such policies which could help the children of weaker sections learn skills. He said that apart from the traditional methods, courses should be made compatible with the modern requirements and stakeholders should also be consulted in the preparation of the courses.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that by encouraging the private sector, they should be attracted to the technical and vocational education sector to prepare skilled manpower according to the requirements of the industry and the global market. PSDA should also prioritize freelancing and soft skills. He also appreciated the efforts of PSDA Director General Moazzam Iqbal Supra and his team.

The PSDA DG briefed the meeting about the online registration of technical institutes and said that more than 1200 applications had been received for the online registration of technical institutes. MPA Sumaira Hamad, Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Special Secretary school Education and board members attended the meeting.

