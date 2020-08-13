PSDA to bring technical education institutions under one umbrella: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) has made proactive in order to bring the technical education institutions under one umbrella.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat in which matters pertaining to PSDA preparation of skilled human resource and promotion of technical education courses in the wake of COVID-19 came under review.

He said that now small, medium and big industries planning would be undertaken for the provision of skilled human resource and special emphasis would also be given to prepare trained human resource according to the daily needs of the society.

He said that special courses would be chalked out according to the needs of the market to prepare skilled human resource. Mian Aslam Iqbal directed that technical education institutions should ensure the completion of projects according to the fix time line.

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Chairman Ali Salman Siddique, official of industries and trade, TEVTA, PVTC and from other departments concerned attended the meeting.