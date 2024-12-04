PSDF Launches Skills Development Programme For Transgenders
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 07:15 PM
The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has launched the CM’s skills development programme for transgenders to drive social change and inclusion
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has launched the CM’s skills development programme for transgenders to drive social change and inclusion.
A spokesman told the media on Wednesday that Primary focus of the programme was to empower the transgender community through comprehensive skills development and income generation opportunities through provision of toolkits and concessionary loans.
Pakistan's transgender community is estimated to be over four million but remains marginalized. Across the country, only 20,000 transgender individuals are registered, resulting in exclusion from formal education, skills training and employment opportunities. In the light of these challenges, the CM Punjab is eager to empower transgender community by providing access to formal education and training in market-relevant trades.
The objective of the programme is to impart skills to 2,200 transgender individuals and provide them with on-the-job training resulting in meaningful employment opportunities over two years. This programme aims to focus on skills training in market-relevant trades like performing arts, beauty services, domestic tailoring, culinary arts and IT with an inclusive approach that incorporates Gurus and other transgender individuals as trainers. This ensures that the training is not only comprehensive but also culturally sensitive and empathetic, with dedicated classrooms thoughtfully designed to support the unique needs of the transgender community.
In order to mobilize transgender individuals for the programme, PSDF has entered a strategic partnership with Khawaja Sira Society.
Mahnoor Chaudary, Director of Khawaja Sira Society, emphasised what part they would play to make this collaboration fruitful saying, "We will identify and mobilize potential transgender trainees through community engagement and will facilitate the creation of CNICs, provide access to HIV testing, and conduct capacity-building sessions to raise awareness about the program’s outcomes. Additionally, we will ensure continuous collaboration with PSDF to track progress and ensure successful integration into the workforce.”
Financial support is a key component of the programme as trainees will have access to concessionary micro-finance and toolkits increasing the prospects of starting businesses or securing jobs. Additionally, the programme will assist transgender individuals with registration and documentation with NADRA, enhancing their social and financial inclusion.
The integration of both social and financial support ensures a more inclusive society where transgender individuals can contribute to and benefit from the economic mainstream.
Ahmed Khan, CEO of PSDF, said "We are thrilled to launch this program, which represents a significant step towards social inclusion and empowerment for Pakistan's transgender community. It will prove to be a significant step in achieving an equitable and inclusive society”.
