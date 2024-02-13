PSDP 2023-24: Govt Releases Rs 507.979 Bln Funds In Seven Months
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The federal government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs 507.979 billion, out of a total allocation of Rs 940 billion, for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and divisions during the first seven months (July-January) of fiscal year 2023-24 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent so far on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs 190.443 billion, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.
According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the federal budget are released at the rate of 20% in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30% each in the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20% in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year.
The detail showed that Rs 127.066 billion out of a total allocated amount of Rs 211.777 billion had been disbursed to corporations including National Highway Authority (NHA), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).
For the Aviation Division, funds amounting to Rs 3.270 billion have been disbursed and Rs 668.86 million for the board of Investment.
Similarly, the government authorized Rs 61.312 billion to the Cabinet Division, Rs 2.430 billion to the Ministry of Climate Change, Rs 660 million to the Commerce Division, Rs 126 million to the Ministry of Communications (other than NHA), Rs 1.
920 billion to the Defence Division, Rs 960 million to the Defence Production Division, Rs 504 million for the Establishment Division, Rs 5.100 billion to the Federal education & Professional Training Division, Rs1.932 billion to the Finance Division, Rs 86.347 billion to Provinces and Special Areas, Rs 35.820 billion to the Higher Education Commission, Rs 21.730 billion to the Housing and Works Division, Rs 488.40 million to the Human Rights Division,
Rs 1.800 billion to the Industries and Production Division, Rs 1.200 billion to the Information an Broadcasting Division,
Rs 3.600 billion to the Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs 1.140 billion to Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Rs 5.970 billion to the Interior Division, Rs 480 million to the Law and Justice Division, Rs 1,705 million to the Maritime Affairs Division, Rs 90 million to the Narcotics Division, Rs 5.310 billion to the National food Security and Research Division, Rs 6.452 billion to the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs 324 million to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Rs 90 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs 900 million to Petroleum Division, Rs 7.345 billion to the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs 300 million to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Rs 19.812 billion to the Railway Division, Rs 480 million to the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs 1.920 billion to the Revenue Division, Rs 4.800 billion to the Science & Technological Research, Rs 578.53 to the States and Frontier Regions Division and Rs 66.037 billion to the Water Resources Division.
