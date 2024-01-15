PSDP 2023-24: Govt. Releases Rs305.957 Bln Funds In Six Months
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Federal Government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs 305.957 billion, out of a total allocation of Rs 940 billion, for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and divisions during the first six months (July-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent so far on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs 149.670 billion, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.
According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the federal budget are released at the rate of 20% in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30% each in the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20% in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year.
The detail shows that Rs 61.344 billion out of a total allocated amount of Rs 211.777 billion has been disbursed to corporations including National Highway Authority (NHA), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).
For the Aviation Division, funds amounting to Rs 1.907 billion have been disbursed and Rs 390.17 million for the board of Investment.
Similarly, the government authorized Rs 61.282 billion to the Cabinet Division, Rs 1.417 billion to the Ministry of Climate Change, Rs 385 million to the Commerce Division, Rs 126 million to the Ministry of Communications (other than NHA), Rs 1.
120 billion to the Defence Division, Rs 560 million to the Defence Production Division, Rs294 million for the Establishment Division, Rs2.975 billion to the Federal education & Professional Training Division, Rs1.127 billion to the Finance Division, Rs43.265 billion to Provinces and Special Areas (Previously Under FD/KA&GB), Rs20.895 billion to the Higher Education Commission, Rs14.238 billion to the Housing and Works Division, Rs284.90 million to the Human Rights Division, Rs1.050 billion to the Industries and Production Division, Rs700 million to the Information an Broadcasting Division, Rs2.100 billion to the Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs665 million to Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Rs3.482 billion to the Interior Division, Rs490 million to the Law and Justice Division, Rs1,705 million to the Maritime Affairs Division, Rs52.50 million to the Narcotics Division, Rs3.097 billion to the National food Security and Research Division, Rs3.177 billion to the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs250 million to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Rs52.50 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs777.73 million to Petroleum Division, Rs7.345 billion to the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs175 million to the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Rs11.557 billion to the Railway Division, Rs280 million to the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs1.120 billion to the Revenue Division, Rs2.800 billion to the Science & Technological Research, Rs337.48 to the States and Frontier Regions Division and Rs38.675 billion to the Water Resources Division.
Recent Stories
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.450 to Rs.217,900 per tola54 minutes ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Export Marketing & International Trade Analysis”54 minutes ago
-
Wheat sowing targets achieved by 102.34%, crop cultivated over 22.73 mln1 hour ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
GDP of China's Guangzhou to surpass 3 trln yuan in 20232 hours ago
-
Cars' sale drops 55% during Jul-Dec2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 20245 hours ago
-
AI to impact 60% of advanced economy jobs: IMF's Georgieva6 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 20246 hours ago