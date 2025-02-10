PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs628.891 bln development funds in seven months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs 628.891 billion, out of a total allocation of Rs1100 billion, for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and divisions during the first seven months (July-January) of the fiscal year 2024-25 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent so far on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs220.196 billion, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The detail showed that Rs153.512 billion, out of a total allocated amount of Rs255,854 billion, has been disbursed to corporations including National Highway Authority (NHA), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).

For the Aviation Division, funds amounting to Rs2.206 billion have been disbursed and Rs405.30 million for the board of Investment.

Similarly, the government authorized Rs48.640 billion to the Cabinet Division, Rs 1.839 billion to the Ministry of Climate Change, Rs771 million to the Commerce Division, Rs 254.80 million to the Ministry of Communications (other than NHA), Rs3.231 billion to the Defence Division, Rs2.076 billion to the Defence Production Division, Rs322.35 million for the Establishment Division, Rs12.450 billion to the Federal education and Professional Training Division, Rs2.

129 billion to the Finance Division, Rs145.106 billion to Provinces and Special Areas, Rs36.669 billion to the Higher Education Commission, Rs4.109 billion to the Housing and Works Division, Rs62.40 million to the Human Rights Division, Rs1.494 billion to the Industries and Production Division, Rs2.205 billion to the Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs8.375 billion to the Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs1.207 billion to Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Rs5.232 billion to the Interior Division, Rs558 million to the Law and Justice Division, Rs910 million to the Maritime Affairs Division, Rs59.33 million to the Narcotics Division, Rs8.374 billion to the National food Security and Research Division, Rs14.850 billion to the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs355.25 million to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Rs153.80 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs886.50 million to the Petroleum Division, Rs7.492 billion to the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs21 billion to the Railway Division, Rs175 million to the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs5.817 billion to the Revenue Division, Rs3.989 billion to the Science and Technological Research, Rs414.42 million to the States and Frontier Regions Division, Rs345.48 million to the Strategic Plans Division and Rs101.758 billion to the Water Resources Division.