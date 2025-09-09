PSDP 2025-26: Govt releases Rs 155.564 bln development funds in two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The federal government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs155.564 billion, out of the total allocation of Rs1,000 billion, for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of federal ministries, divisions and corporations during the first two months (July–August) of the fiscal year 2025-26 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the total expenditure incurred on development projects during the same period stood at Rs 5.305 billion.

Out of the total authorized amount, Rs 107.983 billion was released for federal ministries and divisions, while Rs 47.581 billion was authorized for corporations, including the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Power Division (NTDC/PEPCO).

The data showed that Rs 165.81 million was authorized for board of Investment, Rs 10.558 billion for the Cabinet Division, Rs 417.55 million for the Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division, Rs 7.50 million for the Commerce Division, Rs 22.37 million for the Communications Division (other than NHA), Rs 1.733 billion for the Defence Division, Rs 267.90 million for the Defence Production Division, and Rs74.30 million for the Establishment Division.

Similarly, Rs 2.787 billion was authorized for the Federal education and Professional Training Division, Rs 127.74 million for the Finance Division, Rs 39.935 billion for Provinces and Special Areas, Rs 8.036 billion for the Higher Education Commission, Rs 750.

87 million for the Housing and Works Division, Rs 3.45 million for the Human Rights Division, Rs 285.64 million for the Industries and Production Division, Rs 904.05 million for the Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs 2.434 billion for the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, and Rs 176.98 million for the Inter Provincial Coordination Division.

The Interior Division received Rs 4.936 billion, Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON Division Rs 270 million, the Law and Justice Division Rs 286.87 million, Maritime Affairs Division Rs 519.75 million, National food Security and Research Division Rs 638.06 million, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Division Rs 2.151 billion, National Heritage and Culture Division Rs 251.41 million, and the Parliamentary Affairs Division Rs 375 million.

The government also authorized Rs 107.79 million for the Petroleum Division, Rs 3.490 billion for the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs 3.362 billion for the Railways Division, Rs 97.56 million for the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs 1.072 billion for the Revenue Division, Rs 718.90 million for the Science and Technological Research Division, Rs 75.51 million for the Special Investment Facilitation Council Division, and Rs 20.013 billion for the Water Resources Division.

Among corporations, the National Highway Authority (NHA) received an authorization of Rs 34.047 billion, while the Power Division (NTDC/PEPCO) was authorized Rs 13.533 billion.