Open Menu

PSEB, SBP Jointly Arrange Industry Awareness Seminar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 08:18 PM

PSEB, SBP jointly arrange Industry Awareness Seminar

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the attached department of Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Software Houses Association held an IT & ITeS Industry Awareness Seminar on SBP Policies, Initiatives & Schemes on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the attached department of Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Software Houses Association held an IT & ITeS Industry Awareness Seminar on SBP Policies, Initiatives & Schemes on Wednesday.

Chief Industry Development Officer, PSEB, Raza Ahmad Sukhera delivered welcome note, followed by a video message from Additional Secretary, Ministry of IT & Telecommunication emphasizing the importance of facilitating IT & ITeS exporters.

Director, Exchange Policy Department, SBP, Dr. Asif Ali presented detailed overview of SBP policies & initiatives.

It was also highlighted that SBP had especially established a facilitation desk at SBP accessible via designated email.

Moreover, all banks have respectively nominated two senior officers to facilitate IT & ITeS exporters and same has been published on each bank's website.

Syed Shah Sajid Hussain, Group Head Operations, Allied Bank Ltd presented ABL's bank policies and elaborated the bank's procedures for IT & ITeS exporters.

ABL has recently launched FCY debit card available to all holders of foreign currency retention account to make payments abroad.

Shazia Khurram, Head of Branch & Premium Banking, Meezan Bank Ltd presented Meezan Bank's policies and procedures relevant to IT & ITeS exporters.

Highly engaging and interactive panel discussion was held, moderated by Azam Mughal (Member Central Executive Committee, P@SHA). Panelist included Dr. Asif Ali (Director EPD, SBP), Syed Shah Sajid Hussain (Group Head Operations, ABL), Aamir Hameed (Head Branchless Banking, HBL), Ms. Shazia Khurram (Head of Branch & Premium Banking, Meezan Bank Ltd), Sultan Hamdani (CEO, Maisons Consulting).

Queries from participants including also online participants were responded by the panelists.

Closing remarks were delivered by Nadeem Malik (Secretary General, P@SHA) and Syed Ali Abbas Hasani (Director, Industry Facilitation, PSEB) with special thanks to distinguished speakers, panelists, participants from IT & ITeS businesses as well as freelancers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same Allied Bank Limited All From Industry Habib Bank Limited Meezan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercri ..

Preventive measures a strong deterrent to cybercrime: Commander-in-Chief of Shar ..

7 minutes ago
 CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Developme ..

CM KP chairs 17th board meeting of Hydel Development Fund

9 minutes ago
 Convict sentenced to life for killing man

Convict sentenced to life for killing man

10 minutes ago
 PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises in ..

PTA, FIA conduct raids on two mobile franchises involved in issuing illegal SIMs ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in hea ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance collaboration in health sector

5 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs meas ..

CM's aide visits mineral testing lab, directs measures to improve performance

5 minutes ago
Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

Levies Force recovers body of man in Dasht

5 minutes ago
 Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

Another Mastung blast injured shifted to Karachi

5 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establ ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) awards IPA for establishing 5 digital retail banks

5 minutes ago
 SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

22 minutes ago
 ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rash ..

ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 3 cases

5 minutes ago
 Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business