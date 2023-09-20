PSEB, SBP jointly arrange Industry Awareness Seminar

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the attached department of Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Software Houses Association held an IT & ITeS Industry Awareness Seminar on SBP Policies, Initiatives & Schemes on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the attached department of Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Pakistan Software Houses Association held an IT & ITeS Industry Awareness Seminar on SBP Policies, Initiatives & Schemes on Wednesday.

Chief Industry Development Officer, PSEB, Raza Ahmad Sukhera delivered welcome note, followed by a video message from Additional Secretary, Ministry of IT & Telecommunication emphasizing the importance of facilitating IT & ITeS exporters.

Director, Exchange Policy Department, SBP, Dr. Asif Ali presented detailed overview of SBP policies & initiatives.

It was also highlighted that SBP had especially established a facilitation desk at SBP accessible via designated email.

Moreover, all banks have respectively nominated two senior officers to facilitate IT & ITeS exporters and same has been published on each bank's website.

Syed Shah Sajid Hussain, Group Head Operations, Allied Bank Ltd presented ABL's bank policies and elaborated the bank's procedures for IT & ITeS exporters.

ABL has recently launched FCY debit card available to all holders of foreign currency retention account to make payments abroad.

Shazia Khurram, Head of Branch & Premium Banking, Meezan Bank Ltd presented Meezan Bank's policies and procedures relevant to IT & ITeS exporters.

Highly engaging and interactive panel discussion was held, moderated by Azam Mughal (Member Central Executive Committee, P@SHA). Panelist included Dr. Asif Ali (Director EPD, SBP), Syed Shah Sajid Hussain (Group Head Operations, ABL), Aamir Hameed (Head Branchless Banking, HBL), Ms. Shazia Khurram (Head of Branch & Premium Banking, Meezan Bank Ltd), Sultan Hamdani (CEO, Maisons Consulting).

Queries from participants including also online participants were responded by the panelists.

Closing remarks were delivered by Nadeem Malik (Secretary General, P@SHA) and Syed Ali Abbas Hasani (Director, Industry Facilitation, PSEB) with special thanks to distinguished speakers, panelists, participants from IT & ITeS businesses as well as freelancers.