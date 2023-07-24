Open Menu

PSGMEA Conducts A Seminar In Collaboration With Trade Foresight

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PSGMEA conducts a seminar in collaboration with Trade Foresight

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), in collaboration with Trade Foresight, organised a seminar 'Empower Businesses� on Trade Foresight', here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Chairman Association Arshad Latif Butt shared that the aims of conducting effective seminars and training workshops for Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs keep them up-to-date with the current E-commerce trends, fill knowledge gaps, and to provide learning opportunities at E-commerce platforms to start-ups to make them a successful business-to-business (B2B) seller.

Chairman PSGMEA said that seminar will be very helpful for enhancing knowledge of participants and growing their businesses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trade Foresight Dr. Ahsan gave a brief presentation on the benefits of working with�Original Equipment Manufacturer/Original Design Manufacturer (OEM/ODM) and the importance of product knowledge.

The seminar was attended by General Secretary PSGMEA Mohsin Masood, Executive Committee Members and young entrepreneurs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Young

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

20 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

40 minutes ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

1 hour ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

1 hour ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

2 hours ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

13 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

13 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

15 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business