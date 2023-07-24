PSGMEA conducts a seminar in collaboration with Trade Foresight

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), in collaboration with Trade Foresight, organised a seminar 'Empower Businesses� on Trade Foresight', here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Chairman Association Arshad Latif Butt shared that the aims of conducting effective seminars and training workshops for Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs keep them up-to-date with the current E-commerce trends, fill knowledge gaps, and to provide learning opportunities at E-commerce platforms to start-ups to make them a successful business-to-business (B2B) seller.

Chairman PSGMEA said that seminar will be very helpful for enhancing knowledge of participants and growing their businesses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trade Foresight Dr. Ahsan gave a brief presentation on the benefits of working with�Original Equipment Manufacturer/Original Design Manufacturer (OEM/ODM) and the importance of product knowledge.

The seminar was attended by General Secretary PSGMEA Mohsin Masood, Executive Committee Members and young entrepreneurs.