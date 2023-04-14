PSGMEA delegation meets German envoy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) met deputy head of mission of the German embassy, Dr Philipp Deichmann, Ministry Counselor of German embassy, Islamabad.

PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt represented his delegation during talks, while other team members were Chairman Departmental Committee PSGMEA and Executive Committee Member Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Zainul-Abideen, President Vocational Technical Institute Dr. Jahangir, former chairman PSGMEA Muhammad Rafi Sony, Secretary General PSGMEA Mohsin Maqsood and President CBA Samson Iqbal.

Arshad Butt informed the envoy about the issues faced by the Sialkot business community during travel to Germany.

Dr Philipp Deichmann promised the best cooperation in all aspects including resolution of the visas issues.