PSGMEA Hosts Awareness Session On Digital Invoicing With STBA Tax Academy

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PSGMEA hosts awareness session on digital invoicing with STBA Tax Academy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PSGMEA) successfully organised an awareness session on Digital Invoicing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) in collaboration with the Sialkot Tax Bar Association (STBA) Tax academy.

The session was chaired by PSGMEA Senior Vice Chairman Ibrar Ashraf Sandal and attended by a large number of exporters and industry professionals.

The event was honored by the presence of Abid Naeem, Chief Technology Innovation Officer (CTIO), who shared in-depth insights on the significance of digital invoicing. He emphasized its growing role in promoting compliance, operational efficiency, and transparency within Pakistan’s export sector, particularly for manufacturers and exporters based in Sialkot.

Participants were also provided with expert briefings on critical topics including the Post-Final Tax Regime (Post-FTR) scenario, minimum tax regulations, and legal obligations for exporters. These discussions aimed to prepare businesses for the evolving tax environment and support them in aligning with the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) digital initiatives.

The session proved to be highly productive and informative, offering valuable guidance to PSGMEA members in their journey toward digital transformation in taxation.

