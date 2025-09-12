PSGMEA Hosts Awareness Session On Digital Invoicing With STBA Tax Academy
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PSGMEA) successfully organised an awareness session on Digital Invoicing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) in collaboration with the Sialkot Tax Bar Association (STBA) Tax academy.
The session was chaired by PSGMEA Senior Vice Chairman Ibrar Ashraf Sandal and attended by a large number of exporters and industry professionals.
The event was honored by the presence of Abid Naeem, Chief Technology Innovation Officer (CTIO), who shared in-depth insights on the significance of digital invoicing. He emphasized its growing role in promoting compliance, operational efficiency, and transparency within Pakistan’s export sector, particularly for manufacturers and exporters based in Sialkot.
Participants were also provided with expert briefings on critical topics including the Post-Final Tax Regime (Post-FTR) scenario, minimum tax regulations, and legal obligations for exporters. These discussions aimed to prepare businesses for the evolving tax environment and support them in aligning with the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) digital initiatives.
The session proved to be highly productive and informative, offering valuable guidance to PSGMEA members in their journey toward digital transformation in taxation.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..
Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..
More Stories From Business
-
PSGMEA hosts awareness session on digital invoicing with STBA Tax Academy5 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation goes down slightly55 minutes ago
-
SAPM Haroon chairs SMEDA board meeting, discusses new CEO appointment55 minutes ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 44 percent: PAMA1 hour ago
-
Gold prices surge by Rs2,500 to Rs386,500 per tola1 hour ago
-
SCCI continues exporter empowerment with day 4 of Basic Media Marketing Course3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 20257 hours ago
-
Muhammad Shaheryar Memon appointed as “Focal Person to PM Youth Program on Trade”17 hours ago
-
A more digitalized Pakistan is needed to upgrade CPEC 2.0: CIFTIS18 hours ago