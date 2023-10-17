PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National University

The Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Beaconhouse National University, Lahore, for strong academia-industry collaboration by developing close ties between the faculty, students and sports goods industry

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Beaconhouse National University, Lahore, for strong academia-industry collaboration by developing close ties between the faculty, students and sports goods industry.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Arshad Latif Butt, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) PSGMEA Zarar Ahmed Dohdy, Vice Chairman (VC) PSGMEA Umar-uz-Zaman, Secretary General PSGMEA Mohsin Masood, PSGMEA Executive Committee Members, Vice Chancellor (VC) Beaconhouse National University, Lahore, and former National Security Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Executive Director Student Affairs & External Relations Zaeem Yaqoob Khan and AM Corporate Linkages & Placements Umar Imam Khan. Closer relations with the sports goods industry would also result in feedback on the relevance of academic programmes which is very important to produce employable graduates.

Both parties said that their efforts in ensuring that university education remains relevant and meets the needs of the healthcare industry and the community are tested by the quality of human capital developed by universities. Human capital development will be holistic, encompassing the acquisition of knowledge and skills or intellectual capital, including science and technology (S&T) and entrepreneurial capabilities. They said that another objective is workplace placement for the graduates. This is referred to as an internship or job placement and provides opportunities for the students to use their initiative to translate theories learnt in classrooms and perform assignments in an actual work environment.

It instils in the students the right kind of work attitudes and professionalism through interaction with people in the organizations, they added.