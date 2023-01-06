PSGMEA organizes seminar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) in collaboration with Computer Xpert Sialkot organized a seminar on "Grow your Export Business with "ALIBABA.COM".

Addressing the participants, Member Executive Committee Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Saleem Akhtar Bhutta said that the aim of conducting effective seminars and training/workshops for SMEs was to keep updated young entrepreneurs with the current e-commerce trends, fill knowledge gaps, and to provide learning on e-commerce platforms.

He added that the trainings would help youngsters to become a successful B2B seller on Alibaba.com and Amazon.

Director Computer Xperts Bashir Bhatti gave a brief presentation on the benefits of working with OEM/ODM manufacturing and the importance of product knowledge in adherence to new business development.

He said that the Alibaba was the biggest B2B platform in the world as the businessmen were getting leads from more than two hundred countries of the world.

The seminar was attended by the business community and young entrepreneurs.