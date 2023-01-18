UrduPoint.com

PSGMEA Post Office Committee Discusses Facilities For Traders

January 18, 2023

PSGMEA Post Office Committee discusses facilities for traders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Post Office Committee of the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) was held here at its office on Wednesday.

Chairman Departmental Committee for Post Office and Telecommunications Saleem Akhtar Bhutta presided over the meeting, which was attended by Muhammad Rafi Sony, Rana Naseer Ahmed, Shahid Inam Sheikh, Khalid Sheikh, Awais and Haroon.

The meeting proceedings commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran by Rana Naseer Ahmed.

Chairman Departmental Committee for Post Office and Telecommunication Saleem Akhtar Bhutta said that efforts were being made to establish better relations between Post Office and Sialkot industry.

The committee said, "we are also reaching out to the directors and ministers concerned in the Capital to expand the scope of facilities for the industrialists of Sialkot.

Bhutta said that steps were necessary to improve facilities at the Post Office Sialkot for industrialists and reduce their difficulties. He said that the aim of the meeting was to address and resolve issues related to the post office.

The committee chairman said that shipping rates had been increasing due to which the industry was badly affected.

He said that Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects on self-help basis including Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dry Port and own private airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.

Saleem Akhtar Bhutta said that all this is a sign of the excellent leadership of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), which should be appreciated.

