Open Menu

PSGMEA To Set Up First Tennis Ball Manufacturing Plant In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PSGMEA to set up first tennis ball manufacturing plant in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman

Arshad Latif Butt said that first ever tennis ball manufacturing plant would be established

in the city.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at PSGMEA Auditorium, says a news

release issued here on Sunday.

PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt said that tennis balls had been imported from

Indonesia and China, but the establishment of proposed plant would not only reduce

imports but also help export of tennis balls to other countries which would ultimately

increase foreign exchange.

He said the Export Development Fund (EDF) had also released funds of Rs 93.586

million for tennis ball manufacturing plant and work on it would be started very soon.

The plant would provide better employment to youth.

The Chairman said: "We are also trying to strengthen business and academia linkages

through the platform of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association

(PSGMEA) so that skilled youth come forward."

In this regard, various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) had been signed Dr Moeed

and other educational institutions including Gift University, which would benefit the industry

as well as the students of these educational institutions.

Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Senior Vice

Chairman Zarar Ahmed Dohdy, Secretary General Mohsin Masood and members of the

executive body were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Sports Exchange Business China Sunday From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

21 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

23 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

23 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

23 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

23 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

24 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business