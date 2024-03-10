PSGMEA To Set Up First Tennis Ball Manufacturing Plant In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman
Arshad Latif Butt said that first ever tennis ball manufacturing plant would be established
in the city.
He stated this while addressing a press conference at PSGMEA Auditorium, says a news
release issued here on Sunday.
PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt said that tennis balls had been imported from
Indonesia and China, but the establishment of proposed plant would not only reduce
imports but also help export of tennis balls to other countries which would ultimately
increase foreign exchange.
He said the Export Development Fund (EDF) had also released funds of Rs 93.586
million for tennis ball manufacturing plant and work on it would be started very soon.
The plant would provide better employment to youth.
The Chairman said: "We are also trying to strengthen business and academia linkages
through the platform of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association
(PSGMEA) so that skilled youth come forward."
In this regard, various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) had been signed Dr Moeed
and other educational institutions including Gift University, which would benefit the industry
as well as the students of these educational institutions.
Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Senior Vice
Chairman Zarar Ahmed Dohdy, Secretary General Mohsin Masood and members of the
executive body were also present on the occasion.
