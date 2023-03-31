PSGMEA,Gift University ink MoU

A delegation of the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) under the leadership of its chairman Arshad Latif Butt on Friday visited the Gift University, Gujranwala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):A delegation of the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) under the leadership of its chairman Arshad Latif Butt on Friday visited the Gift University, Gujranwala.

On this occasion, the PSGMEA and Gift University inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Secretary General PSGMEA Mohsin Masood was also present.

Latif Butt said the purpose of the MoU was to have strong academia-industry collaborationby developing close ties between faculty, students and sports goods industry.