‘P@SHA, sAi Venture Capital’ signs partnership targeting $100 million in investment B2B

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) and sAi Venture Capital have signed a strategic partnership targeting $100 million in investment in business to Business (B2B) technology to power Pakistan’s next wave of technology exports.
In a landmark collaboration, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), the country’s apex and only authorized IT trade body and sAi Venture Capital, one of Pakistan’s leading investment firms in advanced engineering, have signed a strategic agreement to accelerate Pakistan’s technology exports.
The partnership seeks to mobilize up to $100 million in investment for Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sector — an industry increasingly viewed as a key pillar of the country’s long-term export strategy.
Under the agreement, sAi will work closely with P@SHA to identify high-potential firms, conduct due diligence, and unlock both domestic and international capital alongside other investors to help scale globally competitive businesses.
“Pakistan’s IT sector has the potential to be a cornerstone of our export growth,” said Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman of P@SHA. “But to achieve that, we need more than capital. We need structured, intelligent capital — the kind that brings governance, investor alignment and long-term strategic thinking. This agreement is a major step in that direction.
”
As part of the collaboration, sAi will also join P@SHA’s Government Relations and Policy Committee, contributing directly to policy formulation and legislative reforms aimed at making Pakistan’s technology ecosystem more investor-friendly.
“This partnership allows us to scale what we’ve been building over the past two years,” said Ahsan Jamil, Managing General Partner of sAi Venture Capital. “Firms in Pakistan’s technology sector don’t just need cheques — they need capital that’s aligned with global markets, structured for long-term growth, and grounded in disciplined governance that helps them scale into trusted partners for enterprise clients worldwide. That’s what this unlocks.”
The agreement comes at a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s economy, as the country looks to stabilize its balance of payments and shift from consumption-led growth toward higher-value exports. Projections suggest that technology exports could exceed $3.5 billion in FY25, driven by global demand in software, AI and enterprise solutions.
“This isn’t merely a capital partnership, it’s a blueprint for building the financial and policy infrastructure our technology sector needs,” Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA and Brand Chair, added. “Together, we’re laying the groundwork to reshape how Pakistan positions itself in the global digital economy.”
