PSIC, QAF discuss opportunities for artisan, collaboration for support of women entrepreneurs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Director Yawar Mehdi on Friday met with Qasim Ali Foundation's (QAF) Chairman Qasim Ali Shah, here at his office.

Deputy Director PSIC Mujtaba Hassan and Project Director Women Resource Center & Incubator (WRCI) Sohaib Zafar were also present in the meeting, says news release issued here.

The meeting was aimed to discuss the opportunities for artisan of Punjab and collaboration for support of women entrepreneurs.

Yawar Mehdi highlighted the efforts of PSIC for the promotion of artisan and entrepreneurs.

The Project Director (WRCI) gave a briefing on the Project (WRCI) and the current economic need to promote women entrepreneur.

On the occasion, Qasim Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of PSIC and expressed his willingness for the promotion of artisan at different platforms. Furthermore, Qasim Ali Shah also appreciated Punjab Small industries corporation initiatives of Women Resource Center & Incubators.

He elaborated that with this facilitation program, Punjab's women would be skilled and would contribute to promoting industry.