UrduPoint.com

PSIC, QAF Discuss Opportunities For Artisan, Collaboration For Support Of Women Entrepreneurs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 11:08 PM

PSIC, QAF discuss opportunities for artisan, collaboration for support of women entrepreneurs

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Director Yawar Mehdi on Friday met with Qasim Ali Foundation's (QAF) Chairman Qasim Ali Shah, here at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Director Yawar Mehdi on Friday met with Qasim Ali Foundation's (QAF) Chairman Qasim Ali Shah, here at his office.

Deputy Director PSIC Mujtaba Hassan and Project Director Women Resource Center & Incubator (WRCI) Sohaib Zafar were also present in the meeting, says news release issued here.

The meeting was aimed to discuss the opportunities for artisan of Punjab and collaboration for support of women entrepreneurs.

Yawar Mehdi highlighted the efforts of PSIC for the promotion of artisan and entrepreneurs.

The Project Director (WRCI) gave a briefing on the Project (WRCI) and the current economic need to promote women entrepreneur.

On the occasion, Qasim Ali Shah appreciated the efforts of PSIC and expressed his willingness for the promotion of artisan at different platforms. Furthermore, Qasim Ali Shah also appreciated Punjab Small industries corporation initiatives of Women Resource Center & Incubators.

He elaborated that with this facilitation program, Punjab's women would be skilled and would contribute to promoting industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Women Industry

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona v ..

Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona vaccination

51 seconds ago
 Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

53 seconds ago
 US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to ..

US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine

54 seconds ago
 Kilde takes revenge on Odermatt with 'insanely goo ..

Kilde takes revenge on Odermatt with 'insanely good' Wengen downhill win

56 seconds ago
 Terrorists attack military post in Bannu, soldier ..

Terrorists attack military post in Bannu, soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

57 seconds ago
 More tests detect 23 Omicron variant, says Chief M ..

More tests detect 23 Omicron variant, says Chief Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.