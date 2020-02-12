UrduPoint.com
PSM To Be Revived Through Public Private Partnership: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce and Textile Aliya Hamza informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) will be revived through public private partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce and Textile Aliya Hamza informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) will be revived through public private partnership.

Responding to a query during "Question Hour", she said 13 companies had evinced interest in this partnership for Pakistan Steel Mills.

She said Pakistan Steel Mills was a very important institution and it will be run at all costs. She said that the government was paying the salary of PSM employees regularly.

The Secretary further apprised the House that PSM was on active list of privatization.

She said that total area of Pakistan Steel Mills was 19,013 areas. She said about 344 acres PSM township land was encroached, out of which 130 acres land was got vacated.

She said that encroachments were made purely on basis of submitting fake documents under the name of Gothabad and through cases filed by the encroachers.

The Parliamentary Secretary said present government had announced two relief packages for the common man worth Rs 10 billion and Rs 7 billion through the Utility Stores Corporation. She said reduction in the prices of essential commodities at the utility outlets had helped bolster their sales.

Aliya Hamza said that present government was committed to promote industrialization in the country. She said 17 new entrants had come to the automotive industry. As a result of the policies, the government had attracted one billion Dollars investment in automotive industry.

