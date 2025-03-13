Open Menu

PSMA Accuses Hoarders Of Sugar Price Surge During Ramazan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:49 PM

PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association spokesperson says exports are not reason behind price hike

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) spokesman on Thursday said that sugar prices in the market have not increased due to exports.

In a statement, he said that some unfounded misconceptions have been raised in media by linking sugar price hikes with sugar exports without establishing facts. Some media reports are circulating that sugar export policy of the government was flawed and has backfired as prices began rising following the export of sugar.

He further stated that the industry agreed that ex-mill sugar prices would remain capped at Rs. 140 ex-mill per kg during export period which was below its cost of production. However, due to huge surplus stocks, the ex-mill prices remained between Rs.120 to Rs.125 per kg, much below this benchmark, continuously for many months. Almost 50 percent of total available sugar was sold much below its cost of production causing massive losses to the industry.

No sugar exports have taken place since January 2025 while sugar prices increased much later.

Reiterating the stance, the PSMA spokesman said that the price mechanism is dependent on market forces. Real beneficiaries of artificial price hike of sugar in retail market are Satta Mafia, hoarders and profiteers (Karyana Merchants) who spread rumours to influence the market forces to gain undue profits on sugar available with them.

The industry anticipates no white sugar imports are needed, as domestic stocks are enough to meet our domestic requirement till start of next crushing season. PSMA, however, endorses import of raw sugar through a policy mechanism and has submitted its proposals to a Ministerial Committee constituted by the government. PSMA at the same time calls for complete deregulation of sugar sector, allowing sugar to follow free-market principles as are prevailing in rice and maize sectors for the benefit of famers and our agricultural economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Punjab Same Price January Stocks Market Media Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during ..

PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

2 hours ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

2 hours ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

3 hours ago
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

3 hours ago
 End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

3 hours ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

4 hours ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business