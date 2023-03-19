UrduPoint.com

PSMA Agrees To Provide Sugar At Low Price During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PSMA agrees to provide sugar at low price during Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has agreed to provide sugar to consumers at low price during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

A meeting in this regard was held between a PSMA delegation, led by its Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, according to Industries department's spokesman here on Sunday.

The sugar mills would provide sugar at low price at sale points, to be designated by the respective district administration and, in a couple of days, the millers would decide about the amount of reduction in the price of the commodity. The supply of low-priced sugar would start a day before the start of Ramazan. Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf said that on the directives of caretaker Punjab chief minister, cheap sugar would be given to people during holy month of Ramazan and the mechanism to supply sugar would be worked out in consultation with relevant departments.

Caretaker Minister SM Tanveer said that the Punjab government was giving a historic Ramazan package this year.

Supply of free flour to deserving families had been started and the supply of cheap sugar would also provide a big relief to people. He appreciated the sugar mill owners for supplying sugar at low price to the public during Ramazan.

Provincial Secretary food Muhammad Zaman, DG Industries and other officers concerned were also present, while the PSMA delegation included Sohail Shehzad, Secretary General Sugar Mills Association, Imran Ahmed and others.

Meanwhile, Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta and Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development, Muhammad Masoud Anwar jointly presided over a meeting with a delegation of Poultry Association of Pakistan at the Punjab Industries Department.

The meeting reviewed the poultry prices and supply chain during the month of Holy Ramadan. After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the provincial government would take up the matter with Federal government to allow the import of GMO soybean on a priority basis.

