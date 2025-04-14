PSMA elects new office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA-Central) Monday held its general body meeting in which the election commission announced the results of election held in the light of decision of the Federal Cabinet Committee dated December 26, 2024.

According to election results, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf is elected as Chairman of the PSMA-Central, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam as Chairman (North Zone) and Brig. (Retd) Safeer Vaseer as Chairman (South Zone).

PSMA spokesman told media here that only the Names of Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam and Brig.

(Retd) Safeer Vaseer were proposed for the chairmen PSMA (Centre), North Zone and South Zone respectively. Therefore, they were elected unopposed unanimously in the Executive Committee meeting held on April 12, 2025.

Other members of the Executive Body were also elected unopposed, whose names are as under:

The EC members for North Zone included Omar Adam, Sajjad Anwar, Muhammad Shakeel and Wasif Mehmood

While, the EC members for South Zone included Khalid Hayat, Haider Bakhsh Rustamani, Munir Ahmed Daha and Maqsood Malhi.