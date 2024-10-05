Open Menu

PSMA-NZ Elects New Office-bearers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 08:05 PM

PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers

The election of office-bearers of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has elected its new office-bearers for the term 2024-26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The election of office-bearers of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has elected its new office-bearers for the term 2024-26.

PSMA-PZ spokesman told the media here Saturday that following were elected as Members Executive Committee/office-bearers for the term 2024-26:

Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam of Pattoki Sugar Mills (Chairman/Member Executive Committee, PSMA Punjab Zone), Omar Adam of Adam Sugar Mills (Member Executive Committee, PSMA Punjab Zone) and Mian Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar of Fatima Sugar Mills (Member Executive Committee, PSMA Punjab Zone).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Punjab Pattoki Media Adam Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog

Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog

1 minute ago
 Constable held for detaining people illegally

Constable held for detaining people illegally

2 minutes ago
 Killer of rickshaw driver arrested

Killer of rickshaw driver arrested

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels P ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels PTI as terrorist group

2 minutes ago
 Roadmap for Smog Mitigation in Punjab (2024-2025)

Roadmap for Smog Mitigation in Punjab (2024-2025)

46 minutes ago
 Protest ahead of SCO summit harms national image: ..

Protest ahead of SCO summit harms national image: Abdullah Gul

6 minutes ago
Economic indicators showing positive growth; Feder ..

Economic indicators showing positive growth; Federal Minister for Commerce Jam K ..

6 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif slams PTI for prioritising power over ..

Khawaja Asif slams PTI for prioritising power over national interests

60 minutes ago
 PFA shut down 282 food points, imposed Rs116.3m fi ..

PFA shut down 282 food points, imposed Rs116.3m fine in Sept

60 minutes ago
 PTI founder planted to destabilize country, underm ..

PTI founder planted to destabilize country, undermine democracy: Sharjeel Memon

60 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 154,100 cusecs water

IRSA releases 154,100 cusecs water

60 minutes ago
 Gauff fights back to set up Beijing final against ..

Gauff fights back to set up Beijing final against Muchova

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business