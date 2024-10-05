PSMA-NZ Elects New Office-bearers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 08:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The election of office-bearers of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has elected its new office-bearers for the term 2024-26.
PSMA-PZ spokesman told the media here Saturday that following were elected as Members Executive Committee/office-bearers for the term 2024-26:
Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam of Pattoki Sugar Mills (Chairman/Member Executive Committee, PSMA Punjab Zone), Omar Adam of Adam Sugar Mills (Member Executive Committee, PSMA Punjab Zone) and Mian Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar of Fatima Sugar Mills (Member Executive Committee, PSMA Punjab Zone).
