PSW, AKS-iQ collaborate to strengthen TBML compliance and fintech innovation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Karachi-based RegTech firm AKS-iQ have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering trade-based money laundering (TBML) compliance and advancing innovation

in the country’s fintech sector.

Under the agreement, PSW will provide access to its national trade data to AKS-iQ for the development

of advanced analytics tools tailored for the banking sector. These tools are designed to assist commercial

banks in assessing the pricing of goods in cross-border trade contracts, thereby enhancing compliance

with the State Bank of Pakistan’s TBML and terrorist financing risk management framework, says a news

release issued on Tuesday.

The marks PSW’s second such engagement with the fintech sector and underscores its commitment

to supporting transparency and financial integrity in trade finance through data-driven solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, PSW CEO Syed Aftab Haider said the collaboration was a reflection of

the organization’s open innovation model. “By enabling new entrants in the fintech space to build

on our data infrastructure, we are fostering a competitive environment that drives technological

advancement.

At the same time, we are strengthening financial safeguards in cross-border trade and helping

commercial banks align with FATF and AML requirements,” he said.

Through the integration of PSW’s trade data, AKS-iQ aims to enhance its Trade iQ platform — an

AI-powered solution already in use by a number of local banks — enabling them to perform price

reasonability checks with greater efficiency and accuracy. The platform uses machine learning

algorithms to improve compliance outcomes while reducing operational risks associated with trade

transactions.

Director Financial Services AKS-iQ, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, termed the partnership a step forward

in the company’s mission to contribute to Pakistan’s financial ecosystem through locally-developed

AI-based solutions. “This collaboration with PSW will further strengthen our ability to meet both

regulatory and business requirements,” he noted.

AKS-iQ is a homegrown RegTech company focusing on AI-enabled banking solutions, with a

particular emphasis on trade-based money laundering compliance in line with Pakistani regulatory

frameworks.

The collaboration is expected to expand the reach and impact of PSW’s ongoing efforts to digitise

and secure Pakistan’s trade ecosystem. It also highlights the growing potential of public-private

partnerships in addressing complex regulatory challenges through indigenous, technology-driven

solutions.