PSW, DRAP Conduct Training On Export Module
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) jointly organized a significant training session on the export module at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).
The session saw strong participation from local exporters, especially from the pharmaceutical sector, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, described the integration of DRAP into the PSW platform as a transformative step. “This integration is not just a digital shift, it is a strategic reform aligned with global trade facilitation goals.
He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of both PSW and DRAP in making this reform a reality.
“This platform empowers exporters to navigate regulatory processes more seamlessly and at reduced costs,” Qureshi added.
“With compliance simplified for over 800 pharmaceutical exporters and more than 400 API importers nationwide, we are entering a new era of efficiency and global alignment.”
Qureshi highlighted ICCI’s continued commitment to supporting its members through this transition. He urged all stakeholders to embrace the PSW system fully, participate in training and capacity-building initiatives, and utilize the exporter helpdesks being established for guidance and support.
Zeeshan Nazir Bajar, Director at DRAP, elaborated on the rollout and impact of the DRAP export module under the PSW system, emphasizing its role in streamlining procedures. Ms. Maryam Saeed, business Analyst at PSW, presented a comprehensive overview of processes related to licensing, drug registration, and export permits.
