Open Menu

PSW, DRAP Conduct Training On Export Module

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PSW, DRAP conduct training on export module

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) jointly organized a significant training session on the export module at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The session saw strong participation from local exporters, especially from the pharmaceutical sector, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, described the integration of DRAP into the PSW platform as a transformative step. “This integration is not just a digital shift, it is a strategic reform aligned with global trade facilitation goals.

He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of both PSW and DRAP in making this reform a reality.

“This platform empowers exporters to navigate regulatory processes more seamlessly and at reduced costs,” Qureshi added.

“With compliance simplified for over 800 pharmaceutical exporters and more than 400 API importers nationwide, we are entering a new era of efficiency and global alignment.”

Qureshi highlighted ICCI’s continued commitment to supporting its members through this transition. He urged all stakeholders to embrace the PSW system fully, participate in training and capacity-building initiatives, and utilize the exporter helpdesks being established for guidance and support.

Zeeshan Nazir Bajar, Director at DRAP, elaborated on the rollout and impact of the DRAP export module under the PSW system, emphasizing its role in streamlining procedures. Ms. Maryam Saeed, business Analyst at PSW, presented a comprehensive overview of processes related to licensing, drug registration, and export permits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

5 minutes ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business