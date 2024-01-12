Open Menu

PSW Introduces Russian Language 'helpline' To Facilitate Central Asian Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PSW introduces Russian language 'helpline' to facilitate Central Asian trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) In a strategic move towards advancing international trade facilitation, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has launched its dedicated Russian language 'helpline' to benefit international transit trade with Central Asia.

Introducing this helpline service, would address the crucial language barrier faced by traders particularly from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan using Pakistani ports as transit routes for imports/exports with Central Asia, said a press release issued here Friday. The helpline is expected to bridge communication gaps and provide guidance and facilitation to foreign traders to ensure compliance with Pakistan’s Customs and trade regulations applicable on transit trade.

In addition to the helpline service, PSW is taking another step by incorporating a Russian language option in the WeBOC system’s transit module to facilitate traders and their authorized clearing agents in filing of transit declarations, which would further underscore PSW's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for international traders.

Pakistan recently signed transit agreements with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as part of its vision to position Pakistan as a trade, transit and transshipment hub and to promote regional connectivity with Central Asia and beyond.

