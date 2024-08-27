Open Menu

PSW Organizes Training To Streamline Custom, Trade Procedures

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSW organizes training to streamline custom, trade procedures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Single Window (PSW), in collaboration with the World Customs Organization (WCO), successfully concluded a significant five-day training, aimed at to streamline customs and trade procedures by harmonizing data requirements of Customs and other government agencies.

The other objective of the event was to enhance the interoperability of the single window system for facilitating integration with other national and international electronic systems, said a press release received here Tuesday.

The workshop was a key initiative in PSW’s broader strategy to enhance its international footprint and strengthen collaborations with global partners and was designed to build the capacity of PSW's Domain and Technical Teams by aligning their practices with the WCO Data Model guidelines.

The training focused on bringing Pakistan's trade data standards in line with international frameworks, a crucial step for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of cross-border trade operations.

By enabling the use of harmonized data sets and electronic messages, the model meets the operational and legal requirements of Customs and other government agencies. This comprehensive approach to data standardization is essential for harmonizing national customs processes with global best practices.

The sessions were led by WCO-accredited trainers, including Christian Lembke, Lead Customs Officer of Cargo Risk Management at the Customs Office Frankfurt am Main Airport, Germany and Tagara Primadista, Head Section of Revenue and Data Management, Indonesia.

Office of the Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the WCO facilitated the coordination between WCO and PSW for organizing the training workshop. Participants from PSW's Domain and Technical Teams received detailed, hands-on training in implementing the WCO Data Model.

Speaking at the event, Naveed Abbas Memon, Chief Domain Officer of the Pakistan Single window said that holding this training workshop in Pakistan underscores PSW's commitment to adopting international standards and modernizing Pakistan's trade and customs infrastructure.

The outcomes of this workshop are expected to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to facilitate regional trade through improved use of digital technologies. We are grateful to the WCO and Pakistan Customs in providing the necessary support for organizing this week-long training event in Karachi, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Germany Frankfurt Lead Indonesia Christian Event From Government Best Airport

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

2 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

2 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

2 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

4 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

4 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

4 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

4 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

4 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

4 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

4 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business