PSW To Integrate With DRAP, BoI, MoFA For Ensuring Efficient, Swift Services

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is in the process of integration with DRAP, BoI, Foreign ministry and private sector service providers to ensure provision of the most efficient, hassle-free and speedy service to the business community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Single Window (PSW) is in the process of integration with DRAP, BoI, Foreign ministry and private sector service providers to ensure provision of the most efficient, hassle-free and speedy service to the business community.

Besides Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, Board of Investment and MoFA, the private sector laboratories, pre-shipment inspection companies, transporters and other service providers will be integrated with PSW as well, Domain Officer Pakistan Single Window (PSW), Deputy Collector Customs Muhammad Asim Awan, informed.

He while speaking at a seminar organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce Industry (KCCI), highlighted the latest initiatives and future projects of PSW.

All regulatory functions at the port will also be integrated, resulting in saving average time of 3 days per consignment and US$50 per container, he said and added, “Moreover, technical and functional upgradation of WeBOC will also take place and DPP Treatment Providers and external labs will be integrated, besides implementing international integrations with China Single Window, Egypt, e-Phyto Hub of International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC).”

PSW in collaboration with a Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba, was in the process of designing an e-commerce module in which all e-commerce-related stakeholders will be brought onto a single platform, he said and hoped that it would help in amicably handling several e-commerce-related issues.

Referring to regulatory requirements like permits, NOCs, certifications or licenses, involving several departments including the State Bank, he underscored the benefits of a single window which include increased revenue, enhanced compliance, efficient resource allocation, faster clearance times and transparency.

President KCCI Jawed Bilwani, at the occasion, recalling business community’s expectations towards the functioning of PSW and consequent reduction in cost of doing business through swift clearance of goods and elimination of demurrage and detention charges, said that the major concerns for both exporters and importers i.e. delays in goods clearance persist and required immediate attention.

He appreciated that the PSW self-clearance system was widely being used by a large number of KCCI members who find it very beneficial. He also stressed on steps for encouraging every business to become part of PSW.

Vice President KCCI Faisal Khalil Ahmed, former VPs Younus Soomro and Haris Agar, and KCCI Managing Committee members along with PSW officers Arshad Hussain, Azka Rehman and Muhammad Hamza attended the meeting whereas a large number of importers and exporters also joined the session either in person or via Zoom.

