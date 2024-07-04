PSX-100 Index Close At 80,282.80 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:35 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 49.13 points, a positive change of 0.06 percent, closing at historic level of 80,282.80 points against 80,233.67 points the previous trading day
A total of 496,782,184 shares were traded during the day as compared to 536,580,866 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.328 billion against Rs 22.722 billion on the last trading day.
Around 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 64 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were B.O Punjab with 29,276,220 shares at Rs 5.53 per share, PIA Holding Company with 26,706,205 shares at Rs 18.46 per share and Pak Electron with 26,512,769 shares at Rs26.52 per share.
Unilever Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 96.14 per share price, closing at Rs18,258.64 whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with a Rs 54.43 rise in its per share price to Rs718.154.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 60.02 per share closing at Rs 7,000.39, followed by Pakistan Engineering Company with a Rs22.56 decline to close at Rs 650.00.
