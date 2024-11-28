PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

(@Abdulla99267510)

100 Index achieves historic milestone in 17 months

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) has witnessed a bullish trend right from the start of trading, with the 100 Index crossing the 100,000-point mark after gaining 790 points initially.

At one point, the 100 Index was seen trading at 100,159 points.

Two days ago, due to the prevailing political situation, the 100 Index had suffered a decline of 3,500 points.

However, as the political climate improved yesterday, the index recorded an increase of over 4,500 points, closing at 99,239 points.

The 100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange has achieved a historic milestone by rising from 40,000 points to 100,000 points within 17 months.