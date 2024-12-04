PSX 100 Index Crosses 105,000 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 01:28 PM
Latest reports show the 100 Index was seen trading at 105,055, up by 496 points
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) 100 Index continued its positive upward trend on Wednesday.
The trading day at psx started on a positive note as the 100 Index crossed the 105, 000 mark right from the beginning.
At one point, the 100 Index was seen trading at 105,055, up by 496 points.
Tuesday was also a positive day for the pakistan stock exchange, with the 100 Index rising by 1,284 points to close at 104,559.
A total of 176 million shares were traded in the stock market, and the market capitalization increased by Rs145 billion, and reached Rs13.252 trillion.
