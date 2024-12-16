Open Menu

PSX 100 Index Crosses 115,000 Points

 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2024 | 02:18 PM

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points  

Bullish trend from previous week maintains upward trajectory on first day of business week

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a remarkable increase as 100 Index crossed two new levels and set a new record.

The bullish trend from previous week maintained upward trajectory on the first day of the business week.

The market opened with a major rise of 1,290 points and brought the KSE-100 Index to 115,593 points.

Later, the Index witnessed a further increase of 1,499 points, and pushed it to 115,800 points.

The psx recorded an impressive surge of 1,801 points as it crossed the 115,000 and 116,000-point levels. The KSE-100 Index ultimately reached an all-time high of 116,103 points.

It may be mentioned here that last week, the PSX also achieved record highs, crossing three new levels.

