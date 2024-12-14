PSX 100 Index Drops To 112,000 Points Amid Bearish Trend
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2024 | 01:19 PM
PSX witnessed fluctuations on last day of business week but overall trend remained negative
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) There is a prevailing bearish trend in pakistan stock exchange (PSX) as 100 Index dropped to 112,000 points on Saturday.
The psx witnessed fluctuations on the last day of the business week but the overall trend remained negative.
The market opened with a decline of 40 points, bringing the KSE-100 index down to 114,140 points.
Later, the PSX continued to show a bearish trend, although at one point there was a brief rise of 259 points. However, this was short-lived and the first session of the stock exchange ended with a drop of 1,216 points, bringing the KSE-100 index down to 112,963 points.
On Friday, Pakistan Stock Exchange broke all previous records as it surpassed three consecutive high levels while the market closed with a gain of 1,913.57 points at 110,810.22 points.
