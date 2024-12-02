Open Menu

PSX 100 Index Maintains Its Upward Momentum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 12:24 PM

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

The 100 Index shows positive growth from the first day of business week as it reaches a peak of 1257 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) 100 Index on Monday maintained its impressive upward trajectory.

On the first day of the trading week, the 100 Index showed positive growth from the opening, reached a peak of 1257 points and traded at 102,614 points at one stage.

Last week, the psx 100 Index crossed the historic milestone of 100,000 points. Over the past 16 months, the index surged from 40,000 to 100,000 points and marked an exceptional performance unmatched by any stock exchange globally.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Pakistan Stock Exchange From Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

3 days ago

More Stories From Business