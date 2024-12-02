PSX 100 Index Maintains Its Upward Momentum
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 12:24 PM
The 100 Index shows positive growth from the first day of business week as it reaches a peak of 1257 points
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) 100 Index on Monday maintained its impressive upward trajectory.
On the first day of the trading week, the 100 Index showed positive growth from the opening, reached a peak of 1257 points and traded at 102,614 points at one stage.
Last week, the psx 100 Index crossed the historic milestone of 100,000 points. Over the past 16 months, the index surged from 40,000 to 100,000 points and marked an exceptional performance unmatched by any stock exchange globally.
