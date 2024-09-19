PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) The Investors’ confidence has been restored as Pakistan Stock Market gained the 81,000-point level.

On the third day of the trading week, a positive trend was observed in the stock exchange, with an increase of over 1,500 points. The 100 Index reached 81,972 points.

The previous day, trading on the stock market ended in the positive zone, with the 100 index and closed up by 970 points at 80,461.

Previously, on July 19, 2024, the 100 index had reached a peak of 81,939 points.

Dollar Vs Pak Rupee

On another note, a continuous decline in the value of the Dollar has been recorded in the interbank market.

Earlier in the day, the value of the U.S. Currency decreased by Rs0.13 that brought the dollar to Rs277.90 in the interbank market.