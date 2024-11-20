Open Menu

PSX 100 Index Reaches All-time High Of 96, 345 Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:54 AM

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a positive trend, with the 100 Index surging by 444 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) A new chapter was written in the history of the Pakistan Stock Market (psx) on Wednesday, as the 100 Index reached unprecedented heights.

On the third trading day of the week, the pakistan stock exchange witnessed a positive trend, with the 100 Index surging by 444 points to reach an all-time high of 96,345 points at one point.

It is noteworthy that during yesterday's session, the 100 Index set a new record by hitting 96,036 points during trading hours.

On the second trading day of the week, the market opened in a positive zone, eventually closing with an 860-point increase at 95,856 points.

Similarly, on Monday, the 100 Index closed at 94,995 points, with trading volumes reaching 377.88 million shares worth approximately Rs. 19.37 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

11 minutes ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

12 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

12 hours ago
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

12 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

12 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

12 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

12 hours ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against N ..

Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business