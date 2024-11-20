PSX 100 Index Reaches All-time High Of 96, 345 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:54 AM
Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a positive trend, with the 100 Index surging by 444 points
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) A new chapter was written in the history of the Pakistan Stock Market (psx) on Wednesday, as the 100 Index reached unprecedented heights.
On the third trading day of the week, the pakistan stock exchange witnessed a positive trend, with the 100 Index surging by 444 points to reach an all-time high of 96,345 points at one point.
It is noteworthy that during yesterday's session, the 100 Index set a new record by hitting 96,036 points during trading hours.
On the second trading day of the week, the market opened in a positive zone, eventually closing with an 860-point increase at 95,856 points.
Similarly, on Monday, the 100 Index closed at 94,995 points, with trading volumes reaching 377.88 million shares worth approximately Rs. 19.37 billion.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b11 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates25 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 20243 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation13 hours ago
-
Stocks sink on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation13 hours ago
-
Commerce minister commends Baitussalam Welfare trust efforts13 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for Courts, Police13 hours ago
-
'SBP motivating woman entrepreneurs through loans at subsidized rates'14 hours ago
-
ECC considers proposal submitted by Ministry of Energy13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar discuss cooperation in field of IT, Telecom13 hours ago