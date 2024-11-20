PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a positive trend, with the 100 Index surging by 444 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2024) A new chapter was written in the history of the Pakistan Stock Market (psx) on Wednesday, as the 100 Index reached unprecedented heights.

On the third trading day of the week, the pakistan stock exchange witnessed a positive trend, with the 100 Index surging by 444 points to reach an all-time high of 96,345 points at one point.

It is noteworthy that during yesterday's session, the 100 Index set a new record by hitting 96,036 points during trading hours.

On the second trading day of the week, the market opened in a positive zone, eventually closing with an 860-point increase at 95,856 points.

Similarly, on Monday, the 100 Index closed at 94,995 points, with trading volumes reaching 377.88 million shares worth approximately Rs. 19.37 billion.