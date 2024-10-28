Open Menu

PSX 100-Index Reaches Historic 90,754 Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:34 AM

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

Points touch historic high on first business day of week

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2024) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday reached a new historic high.

On the first business day of the week, trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange began positively, and at one point, the 100 Index surged by 760 points, reaching 90,754 points, marking the highest level in the history of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Last week also witnessed a positive trend in trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

On Friday, the 100 Index reached a record high of 90,593 points before closing at 89,993 points.

