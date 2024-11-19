PSX 100 Index Soars To New High With 430-point Gain
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Market opens on a positive note, and early trading witnesses a significant rise in stock prices
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2024) The positive momentum at the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) remains strong as the market continues its bullish trend.
On the second day of the trading week, the market opened on a positive note, and early trading witnessed a significant rise in stock prices.
During the session, the psx 100 Index gained 430 points, reaching 95,425 points.
As trading progressed, the market witnessed further gains, with the index climbing to a new all-time high of 95,473 points, reflecting continued investor confidence.
The positive trend marked a sustained period of growth at the PSX, with the 100 Index reaching new highs multiple times in recent weeks.
The analysts attribute the ongoing upward movement to improved market sentiment and increased investor activity.
