PSX 100 Index Surpasses 80,000 Points

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2024 | 12:54 PM

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange had witnessed  substantial gains, with the 100 Index rising by over 1,200 points to reach 80,002 points.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) The Pakistan Stock Market continues its record-breaking surge, with the Hundred Index crossing the significant 80,000-point threshold.

On the last trading day of the week, pakistan stock exchange had witnessed substantial gains, with the 100 Index rising by over 1,200 points to reach 80,002 points.

The remarkable growth followed a historic close on the previous trading day, where 100 Index ended at 78,802 points while marking an increase of 2,095 points.

In other financial news, the US Dollar's value remained stable in the interbank market as it held steady at Rs278.60.

