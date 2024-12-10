PSX 100 Index Surpasses Historic 111,000-point Mark
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:45 AM
Session began with an unprecedented surge of 882 points and propelled KSE-100 Index past milestone of 110,000 points to reach 110,852 points on second trading day of week
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (psx) experienced a remarkable bullish trend on Tuesday (today) as 100 Index surpassed the historic 111,000-point mark.
The session began with an unprecedented surge of 882 points and propelled the KSE-100 Index past the milestone of 110,000 points to reach 110,852 points on the second trading day of the week.
Later, the market witnessed robust growth, recording a gain of 1,753 points.
The resulted in the index crossing two historic thresholds—110,000 and 111,000 points—climbing to an all-time high of 111,723 points.
Over the past several weeks, the PSX-100 Index has reached record-breaking levels, setting new benchmarks.
The surge is attributed to positive economic indicators, significant reductions in the interest rate under the new monetary policy, improved inflows and the continued implementation of reform programs, signaling a steady economic recovery.
The said factors had also driven the index to a record 109,500 points the previous day.
On Monday, the market closed with a substantial gain of 916.44 points, with the KSE-100 Index settling at a new high of 109,970.38 points.
Recent Stories
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 20243 hours ago
-
Ahsan emphasizes engineers’ Crucial role in shaping nation’s progress14 hours ago
-
RTO seals two restaurants for issuing fake receipts/invoices14 hours ago
-
Ban decided on import of goods in commercial quantities15 hours ago
-
SECP register 3,024 new companies in November 2024, marking highest monthly number16 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay reviews measures for promotion of technical education17 hours ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister chairs standing committee meeting; establishment of Education Authority appr ..17 hours ago
-
LCCI demand for chambers' role in appointment of diplomats17 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs2000 per tola18 hours ago