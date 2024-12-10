PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (psx) experienced a remarkable bullish trend on Tuesday (today) as 100 Index surpassed the historic 111,000-point mark.

The session began with an unprecedented surge of 882 points and propelled the KSE-100 Index past the milestone of 110,000 points to reach 110,852 points on the second trading day of the week.

Later, the market witnessed robust growth, recording a gain of 1,753 points.

The resulted in the index crossing two historic thresholds—110,000 and 111,000 points—climbing to an all-time high of 111,723 points.

Over the past several weeks, the PSX-100 Index has reached record-breaking levels, setting new benchmarks.

The surge is attributed to positive economic indicators, significant reductions in the interest rate under the new monetary policy, improved inflows and the continued implementation of reform programs, signaling a steady economic recovery.

The said factors had also driven the index to a record 109,500 points the previous day.

On Monday, the market closed with a substantial gain of 916.44 points, with the KSE-100 Index settling at a new high of 109,970.38 points.