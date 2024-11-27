Open Menu

PSX 100 Index Touches 3,500 Points In Early Trading Hours Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 12:41 PM

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

Trend shows PSX, after gaining 3, 618 reaches 98, 192 points as the day started

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Wednesday experienced a remarkable uptrend just a day after it faced a loss of over 3,000 points.

Just a day before, the psx 100 Index initially witnessed a surge of over 1,700 points at one point.

However, it later plummeted by more than 3,500 points, and closed at 94,574 points.

As the day started, the market showed a positive sign with 100 Index gaining 3, 618 points and reaching 98,192 points early in the trading session.

Muhammad Sohail, an economist, was of the view that the fall in the 100 Index had to end with conclusion of the protests. He stated that the stock market showed excellent recovery as the PTI’s protest concluded last night.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

22 minutes ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

13 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

13 hours ago
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

13 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

13 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

13 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

13 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

13 hours ago
 ‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI w ..

‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business