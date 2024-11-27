PSX 100 Index Touches 3,500 Points In Early Trading Hours Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 12:41 PM
Trend shows PSX, after gaining 3, 618 reaches 98, 192 points as the day started
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Wednesday experienced a remarkable uptrend just a day after it faced a loss of over 3,000 points.
Just a day before, the psx 100 Index initially witnessed a surge of over 1,700 points at one point.
However, it later plummeted by more than 3,500 points, and closed at 94,574 points.
As the day started, the market showed a positive sign with 100 Index gaining 3, 618 points and reaching 98,192 points early in the trading session.
Muhammad Sohail, an economist, was of the view that the fall in the 100 Index had to end with conclusion of the protests. He stated that the stock market showed excellent recovery as the PTI’s protest concluded last night.
Recent Stories
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan exports seafood worth $116 million in four months22 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 20244 hours ago
-
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics13 hours ago
-
LDA seals 174 properties over fee default14 hours ago
-
Stocks, dollar mixed on Trump tariff warning13 hours ago
-
Italy's Banco BPM says UniCredit bid insufficient14 hours ago
-
Gold price declines by Rs 4,100 per tola14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus have long been traditional allies, strong trade partners: Atif Ikram Shaikh14 hours ago
-
CCP approves 50% acquisition of total Parco by Gunvor Group14 hours ago