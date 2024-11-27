PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Trend shows PSX, after gaining 3, 618 reaches 98, 192 points as the day started

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Wednesday experienced a remarkable uptrend just a day after it faced a loss of over 3,000 points.

Just a day before, the psx 100 Index initially witnessed a surge of over 1,700 points at one point.

However, it later plummeted by more than 3,500 points, and closed at 94,574 points.

As the day started, the market showed a positive sign with 100 Index gaining 3, 618 points and reaching 98,192 points early in the trading session.

Muhammad Sohail, an economist, was of the view that the fall in the 100 Index had to end with conclusion of the protests. He stated that the stock market showed excellent recovery as the PTI’s protest concluded last night.