PSX Appointment New CEO
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Farrukh H. Sabzwari as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
According to a notice issued by PSX, Sabzwari will assume his office as CEO of Pakistan Stock Exchange on November 18, 2024.
Farrukh Sabzwari has spent more than 25 years in senior management roles in the investment banking industry, both locally and abroad, the press release said adding he had previously served as CEO and MD of KASB Securities (local partner of BoA Merrill Lynch), BMA Capital and Country Head for CLSA Emerging Markets in Pakistan.
His time abroad includes stints at CLSA Emerging Markets in NY, USA, where he was VP sub-continent sales and at Credit Suisse in Indonesia and Singapore – where he spent seven years looking at both APAC and Frontier Markets as Director Equities sales, said psx press release.
He also served as Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP from (December 2018 to August 2019) and Commissioner of SECP from 2018 to 2021, a position he took up on his return to Pakistan.
He is a proposed Director on the board of Hugobank – a Getz Group entity that he has been associated with since March 2022 – one of the five Digital Banking consortiums that were awarded banking licences by the SBP in January 2023.
He is also a co-opted member of the Capital Markets Advisory Council (CMAC), set up in November 2023.
Sabzwari has capital market certifications from various jurisdictions, including Singapore, Indonesia, and NY, and he is an alumnus of the IBA in Karachi, where he graduated with an MBA in December 1992, the press release added.
Recent Stories
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
More Stories From Business
-
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation across Trade and Logi ..1 hour ago
-
Ahsan discusses development agenda with Pakistan’s envoy to UN1 hour ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.500 per tola2 hours ago
-
New Zealand household living costs up 3.8 pct4 hours ago
-
German industrial energy consumption falls sharply in 20234 hours ago
-
SECP conducts start up summit 2024, in Karachi5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 20247 hours ago
-
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges16 hours ago
-
Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US election17 hours ago